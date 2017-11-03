HELENA – A 30-year-old Helena suspect is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old child Thursday.

Dylan Michael Ford was arrested Thursday night after an altercation on the 2700 block of Dodge Avenue.

According to a police report, Ford allegedly slapped the female victim, pulled her hair, and threw her to the ground.

Ford is also accused of assaulting another individual attempting to defend the victim.

Bond in the case was set at $10,000.

Records show Ford has three confirmed warrants for his arrest.