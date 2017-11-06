HELENA – A Helena man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Rex Mervin Hudson was seen via video in Lewis and Clark Justice Court Monday afternoon where he was told he is charged with felony sexual assault.

Charging documents say the 49-year-old Hudson, a friend of the victim’s family, kissed her and fondled her sexually between January 2016 and June of this year.

Investigators say the victim told Hudson to stop, but he didn’t. Hudson allegedly told the victim not to tell her parents.

Bond in the case has been set at $100,000.