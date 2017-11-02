HELENA – A Helena suspect is charged with a pair of felonies following a violent confrontation Wednesday.

Marlon Tramell Crutchfield is charged with partner family member assault and assault with a weapon.

The case began early Wednesday evening when a female entered a Helena business saying she was scared for her life. Crutchfield entered the business afterward looking for the victim while she was hiding in a restroom.

The victim in the case told law enforcement officers that earlier in the day, Crutchfield allegedly pushed her down and pulled her across the floor while she was attempting to leave their relationship of two years.

Court documents say the two fought over the victim’s car keys. Crutchfield allegedly got hold of the keys and began driving away with the victim in the back seat.

Officers said Crutchfield then began to allegedly strike the victim with a curling iron while the vehicle was moving.

The victim told a sheriff’s deputy she thought she was going to die during the confrontation.

Besides the felony charges, 21-year-old Crutchfield is also facing petition to revoke charges on two prior PFMA convictions in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000.