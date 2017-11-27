HELENA – A Helena suspect was charged with two counts of felony strangulation of a partner after a violent altercation on Sunday.

Elijah Lee McDonald-Bock was arrested after law enforcement officers were called to a disturbance on the 800 block of North Cooke Street Sunday afternoon.

The victim in the case told investigators that the 21-year-old allegedly punched her arm, leg and face and then allegedly strangled her until she couldn’t breathe. Court documents say the victim is in a relationship with Bock.

When Bock was placed in custody for strangulation and misdemeanor partner family member assault, law officers learned that he had outstanding warrants for strangulation and PFMA from earlier in the month.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bail in the case is set at $25,000.