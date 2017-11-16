HELENA – A Helena defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and shooting her car.

Wayne A. Hussar pleaded guilty to misdemeanor partner family member assault and assault on a peace officer Thursday morning in district court.

Hussar, originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, was given the reduced PFMA charge in exchange for his guilty plea.

The 46-year-old is accused of shoving his wife to the ground twice, threatening to shoot her and then shooting the radiator of her car during a violent argument at their residence on Forestvale Road in April of this year.

Story continues below



He’s also accused of kicking a Sheriff’s Deputy at the jail sally port while refusing to be taken into custody.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 2.

Hussar also faces a petition to revoke his sentence in a 2014 case involving a shooting on Birdseye Road between Hussar’s family and their landlord.