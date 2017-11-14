HELENA – Respectful. Intelligent. Trustworthy. Those are some of the characteristics Helenans want in a new public schools superintendent.

The findings come from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the consultants hired by the school district to find desirable qualities in a new superintendent after current Superintend Jack Copps announced his plan to retire next year.

“This experienced educator should be intelligent, respectful, trustworthy, involved in the schools and possess a passion for the position,” the report read.

To conduct the research, the consultants conducted interviews with teachers, administrators, students, parents and many others. Over 1000 people responded to an online survey as well.

The report calls for a candidate who possesses a wide variety of skills and is prepared to deal with budget shortfalls, special needs education, overcrowded schools and other issues.

After Copps successfully oversaw a bond measure to improve several area schools, people are looking for someone who can bring similar abilities.

“Experience in working successfully in bond campaigns is highly desirable,” the report read.

The school board expects to begin interviewing candidates for the position early next year.

For more details on the findings, see below.