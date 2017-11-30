HELENA – A Helena suspect is charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of silver and gold coins.

Melissa Dawn Shurtliff is accused of gaining access to a Janet Street residence and stealing $10,000 worth of coins from a safe, along with a shotgun while the homeowner was on vacation.

The 27-year-old suspect made her way into the residence using a garage door opener from a vehicle she borrowed from the victim.

Helena police say records show Shurtliff pawned two of the coins at Modern Pawn.

She’s also been charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond in the case is set at $10,000.