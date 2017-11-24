HELENA – Thanksgiving is a day for being thankful for what you have and that’s exactly what a Helena mom wanted to teach her young daughters.

So, Angellica Napier took to social media. She wanted to give away a turkey for the holidays so she asked people who needed some help, to comment what they were thankful for this year.

“I wanted to make sure that they know that there’s people out there that don’t have what we have and even though we don’t have a lot, we should be thankful for what we do have,” explained Napier.

Dozens and dozens of people commented commending Napier for her giving spirit and sharing their thoughts.

And the idea worked, one of Napier’s daughters Ellora, learned the meaning of sharing.

“Because some people don’t have enough money and some people need what other people do have,” said little Ellorra.

Napier said her family picked a winner and the turkey has been donated and added that this is the fourth year her family has offered to help someone in the community.