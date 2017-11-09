GREAT FALLS – Jason Charles Hoomalu pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with last month’s shooting of a woman in Great Falls.

The victim was taken to Benefis Health System with gunshot wounds to her chest and both forearms. She survived. She underwent surgery and was designated “Level 1 trauma-critical” at the time, according to court documents.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at a residence near the intersection of 7th Street North and 7th Avenue.

The victim told police that she went out to the garage to smoke a cigarette and the suspect – later identified as Hoomalu – came out of the garage with a gun. The woman described him as “paranoid.”

Story continues below



Court documents say that an altercation ensued, and the woman put her arms up in self-defense. Hoomalu then shot her three times.

During a 911 call, Hoomalu reportedly said that the woman had attacked him, and he tried to get the gun away from her, and then she fired the gun.

Hoomalu later admitted intentionally shooting the woman with a stolen gun. He also admitted that he concealed the gun underneath some leaves on the east side of the residence.

Hoomalu is charged with assault with a weapon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Court documents state that Hoomalu has convictions in California for obstructing an officer, intent to terrorize and numerous misdemeanors.

His trial has been scheduled to begin on March 6.