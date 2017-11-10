POLSON – The Polson Police Department dealt with what they thought was a hostage situation on Thursday afternoon before discovering it was all a hoax.

An individual called 911 claiming to have five hostages inside a Polson residence, demanding $5,000 and threatening to kill the hostages if his demand wasn’t met.

Polson schools were briefly locked down as a precautionary measure, but the incident was determined to be unfounded and no threat to public safety exists.

The incident, which was handled by the Polson Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County 911 center, remains under investigation.