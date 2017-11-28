HELENA – The Helena Police Department reports that a woman is in custody after stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase through several counties.

According to HPD Lt. Corey Bailey, on Tuesday afternoon at 3:15, HPD responded to an area near Alice Street and Runkle Parkway for a report that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint.

Bailey said the driver, identified as Sidney Aimsback of Great Falls, took off towards Broadwater County. The vehicle was spotted by Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputies and a chase ensued.

The chase continued through Broadwater County into Gallatin County with several law enforcement agencies involved.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Jarrett, shortly before 4 p.m. law enforcement from Broadwater County called for assistance in a pursuit of a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Gallatin County Sheriff deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers attempted to use tire deflation devices near Wheat Montana, which were partially effective. The driver was able to continue, however, at speeds reportedly in excess of 110 mph.

The driver headed into Three Forks by the high school with two blown out tires and the wheels almost completely destroyed. The chase continued out to Old Yellowstone Trail and Buttleman Road.

Investigators say Aimsbeck headed south before coming to a stop and then barricaded herself in the vehicle. Because she was armed, law enforcement negotiated her capture which took approximately 30 minutes. The 29-year-old was arrested near Willow Creek in Gallatin County.

Aimsback is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Facility by probation and parole with a $100,000 bond. She is being held on a probation violation, robbery, and felony theft (felony) out of Helena Police Department Jurisdiction. There is no word yet on whether or not Aimsback will face charges in other jurisdiction.

Kenneth Webb contributed to this report.