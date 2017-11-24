HELENA – With the holiday season officially here, the Lewis and Clark Humane society wants to remind people that giving pets as holiday gifts is generally not recommended.

The Humane Society says that in many cases holiday pets are impulse buys rather than well thought out.

A new pet can be a lot of work and responsibility and an animal should never be viewed as a toy.

The holidays can also be a very busy time with traveling, guests, and other stresses that may not be ideal for a new pet.

Humane Society Development Director Kelsee Dalton said the best thing you can do to prepare for a pet is research.

“Just knowing the kind of animal that you’re looking for, knowing the animal that would do best with your life,” said Dalton.

Dalton added “That way it’s a good situation for both the person and the animal.”

The Humane Society says it’s their policy not to allow people to adopt animals as present but that they are happy to talk with anyone who is thinking about adding an animal to their home.

For more information about the Humane Society and what animals are currently up for adoption, click here.