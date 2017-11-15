UPDATE (4:38 p.m.) – The Sanders County Sheriff reports that the hunter has been found safe.

THOMPSON FALLS – Authorities are looking for the public’s help in finding a hunter who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office reports that the hunter, who was last seen in the Plains area, has been missing since Monday.

The man was last seen driving a brown or charcoal 2017 Dodge crew cab pickup truck with the license plate 703989C.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the hunter is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 827-3584, ext.3.