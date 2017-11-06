HELENA – This year’s hurricanes didn’t strike anywhere near Montana, however, Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale says they could have an affect on Montanans.

Rosendale issued a press release Monday warning Montanans that flooded or damaged vehicles from the hurricane-affected areas could make their way to the Treasure State.

“Montana could be a target market for some bad actors specifically because we are so far away from the hurricane disaster areas and many people, therefore, aren’t on the lookout for flooded vehicles,” Rosendale said.

Make sure you do your research before buying a vehicle, especially after a major disaster, Rosendale warned. He added that now is the perfect time for flooded vehicles to show up in the state.

Story continues below



According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 422,000 insured vehicles damaged by Hurricane Harvey are being processed as total loss claims. In addition, more than 215,000 claims have been filed following damage to vehicles from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

There are also a number of vehicles that were not properly titled and not covered under flood damage. The vehicles may not be in the system, so they could be sold without any indication that they are damaged.

There are also those who may be trying to scam buyers could buy a damaged vehicle, clean it up and title it in a different state, the press release said.

If a vehicle has been declared a total loss there will be a record of it in the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System.

Before purchasing a vehicle, Rosendale offers the following steps to ensure that a buyer does not buy a vehicle that could be damaged.