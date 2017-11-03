There have been dozens of crashes and slide-offs due to icy roads across parts of Montana.

Several of the crashes happened along I-15 near Hardy Creek, between Craig and Cascade, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, none of Thursday’s crashes resulted in serious injuries.

An MTN reporter arrived at the scene of a crash near mile marker 246; an MHP trooper said that a north-bound black pickup was towing red vehicle and lost control on the icy bridge.

The crash resulted in the closure of the highway as emergency crews work to clear the scene. MHP said that there were no serious injuries in that crash.

On Thursday an MHP trooper vehicle was hit by another vehicle due to icy road conditions. The trooper was hit while responding to another reported crash.

The icy roads are due to the snow that began falling overnight and continued into Thursday.

Unfortunately, the travel troubles are likely to continue for drivers hitting the roads this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for most of the Treasure State through Saturday, meaning wintry weather will create hazardous travel conditions.

The STORMTracker Weather Team says areas of light snow and snow showers are expected through Thursday night, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line of northern Montana.

By Friday morning, an area of low pressure developing along the West Coast will advance eastward, spreading more snow across the Northern Rockies.

Periods of light-moderate snow are likely beginning Friday morning and ending on Saturday morning.