HELENA – The Helena Indian Alliance offered their first Men’s Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday in their gymnasium.

The event was open to everyone, but the focus was on men’s health and issues they may face. Over a dozen community providers on hand Tuesday to speak with attendees about mental health, diabetes, blood pressure flu shots and more.

The Helena Indian Alliance also had several prizes available for those that attended such as fishing gear, a hand-carved flute and a snow blower.

Helena Indian Alliance Licensed Addiction Counselor Ben Horn said the event is intended to offer a holistic approach to health.

“If you’re physically fit, if you’re physically healthy that’s only going to spill over to other areas like your mental an physiological health,” said Horn, “So we try to really push that with anybody that walks through our doors.”

Horn also wanted the community to know that services are available for anyone in the community, not just Native Americans.

