Here we “snow”. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for nearly half of Montana for Friday into Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for northwest and south-central Montana from Friday into Saturday as well. Snow will increase tonight into Friday. Several inches of snow will accumulate in central and western Montana by Friday afternoon. Snow will eventually move up into northeast Montana later on Friday. Roads will be slick and snowcovered, as highs will generally top out in the 20s. Snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 10s, and possibly the 0s off the Rocky Mountain Front. If you plan on traveling, please have a winter survival kit with you. Saturday, snow will move out during the morning hours and partly cloudy skies will develop for the afternoon. Snow showers will continue in the mountains. Highs will be cold, in the 10s and 20s. Saturday night will be very cold as lows drop into the 0s and 10s. Some of the normally colder spots will drop into the -0s! Sunday will have a little sun to start, but clouds will increase through western Montana as the next wave of snow moves in. Widespread snow will develop again Sunday night into Monday. Several more inches are possible. The snow will move out on Monday, ending this snowy stretch of weather. Monday’s highs will be in the 10s and 20s, with lows again dropping into the -0s to 0s by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will moderate somewhat by midweek, into the 30s and 40s.

Be safe and stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist