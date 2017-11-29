HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering from a heart attack he experienced Tuesday in Park County.

The Sheriff told MTN he was on his way to a meeting in Miles City with two other members of his staff when he experienced a heart attack at 11 a.m.

He was driven to Livingston Healthcare hospital and then taken by ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

He says he received a stent at the Bozeman cath lab.

The Sheriff said on Wednesday that he’s in ICU and hopes to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said Dutton is in good spirits and appreciates all the well wishes he’s received.