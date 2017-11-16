HELENA – A defendant from Lincoln charged with causing a head-on DUI crash and fighting police officers this summer pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Michael Lewis Korman was driving under the influence on July 8 on the wrong side of Highway 200. The crashed caused minor injuries all parties involved: a pair of individuals in the other vehicle and to Korman.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers say Korman was uncooperative when asked to perform field sobriety tests. Charging documents say Korman went on the fight with troopers.

He had to be restrained on the ground to be handcuffed and he tangled his foot in a patrol vehicle seat belt, forcing troopers to cut him free of the vehicle when they arrived at St. Peter’s hospital.

Story continues below



He’s also kicked a trooper several times.

On Wednesday in court, Korman pleaded guilty to negligent vehicular assault and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say the 65-year-old, a long-time EMT in Lincoln, has no prior criminal record and received nearly two dozen letters of support from friends and family.

Deputy County Attorney Jeff Sealey told the court that Korman’s supporters, including an EMT at the scene of the crash, agreed that Korman’s actions that day were completely out of character.

Korman told Judge Mike McMahon he apologized for his actions that day.

“It was a bad day,” said Korman. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Korman was given a one-year jail sentence with all but 24 hours suspended as well as credit for three days already served in jail.