HELENA – Children worldwide who are in need will receive Christmas presents this year thanks to a charitable cause.

The project is called Operation Christmas Child, and Helena’s participating churches are collecting presents for needy children.

At Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena, over 1,000 presents were boxed up on Thursday ready to be shipped to girls and boys.

The cause was founded by Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief helping those in need.

Helena residents Kelly Sevilla and her mother were among those collecting donations and toys for children.

“From Operation Christmas Child you’ll see the faces of these children that get their boxes and it just touches your heart to see these kids that are in such need and have never gotten anything like this before in their life and they are so appreciative you can see in their faces,” said Sevilla.

More than 150,000 volunteers nationwide have joined together for Operation Christmas Child.

The national collection week will is Nov. 13 to 20.