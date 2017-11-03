BILLINGS – Longtime Custer County High School football coach Ed Rohloff has died.

Friends of Rohloff told Montana Sports he had been sick since last week before succumbing to pneumonia Thursday afternoon at a Billings hospital.

Starting in 1978, Rohloff coached the Cowboys of Miles City for 26 years. His teams played in nine championship games winning five State A titles. Custer County reached the playoffs 17 times under Rohloff’s guidance, earning 14 Eastern A championships.

He stepped down in July of 2004, succeeded by longtime assistant Dan Stanton who coached the Cowboys to two state championships in 11 years.

Rohloff’s career record of 217-77 combined to earn him Montana Coach of the Year honors five times from the Montana Coaches Association.

MTN’s Scott Breen