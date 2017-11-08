A Texas man who was arrested after a police dog found 14.5 lbs of marijuana in his pickup appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Wednesday morning.

Stephen D. Snyder, 26, was arrested by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department deputies after they observed his pickup slide off the roadway on Interstate 90 near mile marker 303, just before the 19th Ave. exit.

During their investigation, deputies became suspicious that the vehicle contained dangerous drugs because of Snyder and another occupant’s conflicting stories about where they were coming from, where they had met and one of them smelt of burnt marijuana.

Snyder was charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute. He faces a $45,000 bond.