MISSOULA – Police in Missoula detained a man Wednesday morning after he called 911 to report that he had shot at people who were trying to kill him in the DoubleTree Hotel on East Broadway.

Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh said the man told police that people had been speaking to him through the wall, and he was shooting at them. The man was in a second story room and there were no guests directly above or below his room.

A section of Front Street was briefly closed down while police were trying to determine if there was a public safety risk. 911 operators directed the man to put down his weapon and open the hotel room door to police, which he did, Welsh said.

There were no other reports of shots being fired, but police did recover a small caliber handgun and discovered evidence that the gun had been fired at the scene. There are no apparent victims, Welsh said.

There is no evidence that anyone was trying to hurt the man. Police are investigating the possibility that this is a medical event and are trying to determine when the shots were fired and if he put anyone in danger.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident and authorities say the man surrendered peacefully.

