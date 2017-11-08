GREAT FALLS – A suspect is in the Cascade County jail after he reportedly tried to escape from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center and tried to bite an officer in the face.

A report from the Montana Department of Corrections says that on Tuesday, Darius Parker failed to cooperate with law enforcement officers by hiding in a women’s restroom and standing on top of the toilet after he saw officers enter the boot camp aftercare wing.

Parker allegedly then caused damage to the Pre-Release Center by diving head-first through a closed window. He then began running away but was caught by an officer.

Parker then reportedly tried to bite the officer in the face.

The report also states that on Nov. 2, Parker stole a Bose stereo from the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

MTN’s David Sherman