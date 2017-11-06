Shepherd resident Joseph Kiedrowski was mauled by a grizzly bear while hunting elk near Tom Miner on Saturday, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Kiedrowski was searching for an elk he believed he wounded when the grizzly charged.

He pushed off the bear and ended up on the ground giving him time to deploy bear spray. The grizzly then fled into the brush.

Kiedrowski suffered injuries to his right hand and the side of his head. He was taken to Livingston Healthcare before being transferred to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, according to FWP.

Story continues below



The bear was not injured.

An FWP bear specialist said there are still a number of very active grizzly bears on the move despite some beginning to den. He advised people to remain bear aware and take these steps to reduce chances of an encounter:

– Look for signs of bear activity in the area including fresh scat, scratches on trees, overturned boulders and movement in the brush.

– Bears can be drawn in by the sound of gunfire so it is important to make noises that are uniquely human when approaching and field dressing a harvested animal to make your presence known.

– Never try to haze a bear off a kill. Once it has claimed the animal, it’s no longer yours. Attempting to run a bear off a carcass is extremely dangerous.

– Do not laser focus while tracking an animal, remain aware of your surroundings.

– Hunt in groups.

– Carry bear spray or a large caliber pistol, know how to use it, and keep it on your hip or somewhere equally accessible.

For more information from FWP on hunting safety click here.

MTN’s Steele Stephens