LIBBY – Fire officials report that Libby has lost one of the last timber industry companies.

The Libby Volunteer Fire Department reports SK Fingerjoint burned to the ground on Sunday.

Some 25 volunteer firefighters spent over 10 hours at the scene of the blaze. Some remained on at the plant site on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post on Monday morning from the volunteer department, “Our retired members came to help also and Troy VFD came to mutual aid us and standby for any other calls that might have come along.”

Story continues below



One minor injury to a firefighter was reported during the fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Libby fire marshal are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

“Our hearts go out to those employees and families that work there ( including one of our own volunteers). Even though this is what we train for, we never like seeing this happen and we always wish we could have done more,” the Libby Fire Dept. Facebook post concluded.

The business opened in 2014 under a former Stimson employee, Dan Kneller.

We have a reporter headed to Libby and will have more information as it becomes available.

1 of 4

MTN’s Mark Thorsell