HELENA – After being closed for several months, one of Helena’s mental health centers has reopened.

Helena’s Our Place reopened to serve the community in their newly renovated facility.

Established in 2009, Our Place is a drop-in center for mental health and substance abuse that was forced to close in January of this year due to flooding.

Many prominent Members of the community came down to show their support for the center reopening such as County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

The facility offers many programs such as support groups and recovery groups. The center is open to anyone over 18.

Program Director Anastasia Mitchell said that the facility aims to provide a safe and compassionate place for anyone to come in.

“We have a lot of folks that come in with severe and persistent mental illness that otherwise (goes overlooked) in the community,” said Mitchell, “This is a place where anybody and everybody is welcome, you don’t get judged.”

Mitchell said that she hopes to continue to expand the programs that are offered such as a G.E.D. tutoring class. “If there’s a need I want to fill it,” said Mitchell.

Helena resident David Torgerson has been coming to Our Place for the last 5 years and says the center is a boon to the community and has greatly helped him. Torgerson said that the center is a good place to relax and has greatly helped those who come in.

Our Place is located at 631 N. Last Chance Gulch and is open weekdays with the hope of adding weekends in the future.