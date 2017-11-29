MISSOULA – A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Helena has been found safe.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh confirmed on Wednesday that Cody James was found safe in Missoula just after 9:30 a.m.

MPD says James and another boy are being held at the Missoula Police Department and appear to be in good condition. James is currently waiting for his family to arrive and take him home.

James has been sending good-bye text messages to friends, and police say they have concern for his safety.

Story continues below



The Helena Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for him on Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.