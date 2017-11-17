UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) – After more than four hours, three missing hunters in the Lincoln area have been found safe according to a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputy.

The LCCSO reports that the hunters were two men and a woman.

Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue along with Lincoln Fire Department assisted in the search using ATVs to get to the remote area.

No other details are available at this time.

HELENA – Search and rescue crews are currently looking for a lost hunter in the Lincoln area.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN the 26-year-old Missoula man first called 911 just after 5 p.m. and has made a fire while waiting for help. Dutton added that the man told dispatchers that it is snowing heavily and he cannot see where he’s going, but he is dressed for the weather.

The missing hunter reportedly went hunting in the Sucker Creek and Copper Creek Roads area.

Dutton said the man is using a ‘deactivated cell phone’ so he is able to call 911, but search crews are unable to make contact with him. Emergency crews do have some coordinates gathered from the cell phone conversation to help locate the hunter.

Search and rescue crews are looking for the hunter with the help of the Lincoln Fire Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

MTN has a reporter en route to the scene and will update the information as we learn more.