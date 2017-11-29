MISSOULA – The section of Russell Street where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening has some history with local residents expressing concern about traffic.

There is a light and crosswalk near the intersection of South Russell Street and MacDonald Avenue, next to C.M. Russell Elementary School, where pedestrians can manually stop traffic.

The rules about the speed limit in the area changed over the summer, but have not yet been implemented. The speed limit currently drops from 35 mph to 25 mph within a two block radius of the school all the time.

Ward 4 Missoula City Councilman Jon Wilkins told MTN News that they acquired new flashing lights that mandate the speed drops to 25 only when the lights are flashing. They will only flash during school hours, which he says is cause for concern.

“Because you have baseball fields right there, where kids go across. You have the YMCA, that kids go across. There’s so many things that kids can do, and Russell School also feeds kids in the summertime,” Wilkins said.

He said plans to install the lights are in place but he does not yet know when that will happen.

MTN’s Augusta McDonnell