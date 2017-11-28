GREAT FALLS – After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, nonprofit organizations are asking you to help people in need.

Several organizations in Great Falls and Helena are participating in what is known as “Giving Tuesday”

The idea behind the global movement, shared as #GivingTuesday, is to celebrate the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. According to the national website, the day kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event for the day. The Dandelion Foundation and Toby’s House are raising money to help make a difference in children’s lives. United Way of Cascade County is raising money to be able to buy books for struggling students.

“Our goal is to raise $3,600 which will buy six books for 120 kids. Six books are enough to prevent summer slide. Over the summer if kids are not learning and engaged in education than they tend to lose three months of learning,” said Kim Skornogoski, UWCC marketing director.

If you would like to donate to the cause, text UWBOOKS to 313131 and it will send you the link to where you can donate.

Other organizations that are raising money are NeighborWorks , The Salvation Army, and C.M. Russell Museum.

In Helena, more than 50 organizations and nonprofits are participating in #GivingTuesday.