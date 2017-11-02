WASHINGTON – House Republicans unfurled a broad tax-overhaul plan Thursday that would touch virtually all Americans and the economy’s every corner, mingling sharply lower rates for corporations and reduced personal taxes for many with fewer deductions for home-buyers and families with steep medical bills.

The measure, which would be the most extensive rewrite of the nation’s tax code in three decades, is the product of a party that faces increasing pressure to produce a marquee legislative victory of some sort before next year’s elections. GOP leaders touted the plan as a sparkplug for the economy and a boon to the middle class and christened it the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Montana leaders issued statements shortly after the plan was released.

Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte supported the plan saying, “Tax reform provides hard-working Montanans with needed tax relief. The plan reduces rates for low- and middle-income Montanans, allowing them to keep more of what they earn.”

“This tax reform legislation promotes economic growth, creates more Montana jobs, increases Montanans’ paychecks, and creates a fairer, simpler system,” He added.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat, issued a statement asking Montanans for their feedback on the legislation.

“I want to hear from Montana families, small businesses, experts, and anyone who has ideas on how to cut taxes without adding to the debt,” said Tester. “We need real tax reform that seriously addresses our $20 trillion debt, not handouts to billionaires that are put on the nation’s credit card.”

Tester expressed concern for the legislation and how it would impact the national debt.

“I have some concerns with any plan that will increase our debt and I hope we can have a serious discussion in the weeks to come about how to ensure tax reform doesn’t add to the debt and helps Montana families,” Tester said.

To give offer feedback to Tester, click here. He set up an online portal to gather Montanans input.

AP reports that the bill would telescope today’s seven personal income tax brackets into just four: 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent.

— The 25 percent rate would start at $45,000 for individuals and $90,000 for married couples.

— The 35 percent rate would apply to family income exceeding $260,000 and individual income over $200,000, which means many upper-income families whose top rate is currently 33 percent would face higher taxes.

— The top rate threshold, now $418,400 for individuals and $470,700 for couples, would rise to $500,000 and $1 million.

The Ways and Means Committee is expected to take up the bill on Monday.

More information about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Gianforte’s press release offered two links, one the Ways and Means Committee’s website and one here.

AP writers: Alan Fram and Marcy Gordon contributed to this report.