WASHINGTON – The 79-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce tree from Montana’s Kootenai National Forest that will grace the lawn of the U.S. Capitol arrived at its destination in Washington on Monday.

The tree will be lit in a ceremony on Dec. 6 by 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr of Bozeman.

But there’s another piece of Montana involved in this year’s holiday celebration: Shawna Crawford of Lewistown created the skirt that will now grace the Capitol Christmas Tree.

Crawford was one of the many Montanans chosen to make a tree skirt for the tree.

Story continues below



Tara Shane Estes told MTN News that there are many quilt guilds and others who contributed hand-made tree skirts to grace the trees at the Capitol. There are 74 in total.

Not only are the tree skirts made in Montana, more than 3,000 ornaments collected across the state will be hung on the tree.

To finish it all off, a five-foot-tall copper star funded by Washington Companies of Missoula, fabricated by Split Mountain Metal of Belgrade, and lighted by Western Montana Lighting of Missoula, will top the tree.

The last time a Montana tree was chosen was in 2008 – a Sub-Alpine Fir from the Bitterroot Forest.

Click here to visit the Capitol Christmas Tree page on Facebook

MTN’s David Sherman