BILLINGS (AP) — A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Rod Ostermiller said 37-year-old Eric Daniel Doyle of Kalispell was arraigned in federal court in Arizona on Thursday, following his capture a day earlier in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Ostermiller says Doyle was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2015.

He’s accused of illegally exporting firearms, unlawful transfer of firearms to an out-of-state resident, dealing in firearms without a license and additional weapons charges.

Story continues below



It was unknown if the suspect has hired an attorney. Further details in the case were not immediately available.