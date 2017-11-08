Four men from Roundup have filed a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America and Montana.

The complaint was originally filed in 2014 and states the Boy Scouts were negligence in putting Calvin Malone in a position of power. The plaintiff’s state that Malone sexually abused them during his time as scoutmaster.

The complaint alleges, the boy scouts noticed grooming behavior and the possible allegations of assaults by Malone. It also states, the boy scouts did not do anything to prevent Malone from becoming and continuing as scoutmaster.

The trial has been set for this summer