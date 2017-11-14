Montana State University Police confirmed that the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been suspended after a party last weekend.

According to police, one student was sent to the hospital for acute alcohol poisoning while another person was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The person arrested was not an MSU student.

The fraternity reportedly has had several incidents this year. The suspension comes from the Dean of Students.

This coming weekend police intend to monitor the fraternity closely and will also have six additional units working, as it is Cat-Griz weekend.

If the fraternity does not abide by the suspension rules, students could face both criminal citations, as well as discipline from the university.

SAE was also suspended back in 2015.

MTN’s Morgan Davies