BOZEMAN – Montana State University received a $1.2 million grant Tuesday that will provide funding for the McNair Scholars Program.

The program is designed to support undergraduates who are minorities, first-generation or low-income students furthering their education. Right now, MSU currently has 24 students in the McNair Scholars Program.

“The program means a lot to me because I was also a McNair Scholar and first-generation student,” said Katie DesLauriers, student support specialist for the McNair Scholars Program.

“As an undergraduate, I (was) involved with a McNair Scholarship program and was teamed up with a mentor,” said DesLauriers. “I worked on Undergraduate research and then I was accepted into graduate school and I continued on to finish my master’s degree and now I get to work with McNair Scholars in the same place as undergraduates working on getting into grad school.”

MTN’s Kenneth Webb