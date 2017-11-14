BOZEMAN – Montana state university will have extra security on hand for this weekend’s Cat/Griz game.

According to a news release, the additional protections are in response recent tragic events in Las Vegas and elsewhere and are based on recommendations provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

MSU Police Chief Frank Parrish says 11 law enforcement agencies, fire departments and ambulances will be stationed at the game.

“We take safety and security very seriously,” Parrish said. “We don’t want fans to be overwhelmed by security, but we do want to make sure they are safe on our campus.”

Law enforcement officers will also be conducting patrols throughout the Gallatin Valley on Saturday looking for impaired drivers.

Gates for the game open at 10 a.m. Fans are advised to enter the stadium between 11 and 11:15 a.m. Arriving later could mean long lines, Parrish said.

Kick off is scheduled for noon.

Parking on campus is free during the game. Tailgating does require a permit though. For a map of the campus click here.

Security will also be heightened at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity after a party last weekend lead to the fraternity’s suspension.

MSU Police say they intend to monitor the fraternity closely and will also have six additional units working. The fraternity reportedly has had several incidents this year and this is not the first time they have been suspended.