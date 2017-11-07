GREAT FALLS- NeighborWorks Great Falls recently announced they will have a new executive director.

Sherrie Arey currently works at the University of Providence but will transition into NeighborWorks by January of 2018. She’ll replace Sheila Rice.

She is thrilled to take on this new role and said she has seen new Great Falls residents struggle to settle in and find a place to call home.

NeighborWorks provides education to home-buyers or renters, help in choosing a community, financial assistance, and building or renovating existing neighborhoods.

“My hope is to come into NeighborWorks and to continue to build on the strong foundation that Sheila Rice and her stellar staff have been providing to the community,” Arey said. “I hope to come in and to look for new opportunities for people in the community, look for new opportunities for people to volunteer or support our programs, and really to broaden our base of those families and customers that want to take advantage of all the services we offer.”

NeighborWorks offers real estate workshops in an effort to help new homeowners along the way.

For more information about NeighborWorks and the date of their next workshop, click here.

-Elizabeth Transue reporting for MTN News