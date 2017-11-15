GREAT FALLS – The annual clash between the MSU Bobcats and the UM Grizzlies is an event that Montana sports fans look forward to all season long.

The rivalry has also inspired the History Museum in Great Falls to unveil its latest exhibit – a taxidermy creation titled ‘Stuck Between A Rock and A Hard Place.’

It was created by Mike Rankin, a taxidermist who drowned in Holter Lake in 1999 and owned ‘Wildlife Reproductions’ in Black Eagle.

“We thought we’d bring this wonderful piece of taxidermy by Mike Rankin to show this bear fighting this mountain lion and invite people into The History Museum to guess what the final score would be,” said The History Museum Director Jim Meinert.

The piece, along with several other taxidermy creations, was donated to the museum by Rankin’s family.

Montana sports fans can also check out the museum’s exhibit called, ‘Legends of Sports,’ which showcases area residents who achieved success through sports.

Those include Cat/Griz football players, ice skaters, and boxers from the Great Falls area.

Meinert says the person who is able to guess the final score of the Cats/Griz game will receive a gift basket with prizes including history books, DVD’s, and a jacket.

Anyone is welcome to submit a guess, but the contest will end on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The History Museum is located at 422 2nd Street South.