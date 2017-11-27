HELENA – Helena College University of Montana announced on Monday the new interim dean of the school.

Dr. Kirk Lacy will serve as the interim dean, pending board approval, through June 30, 2019. The Board of Regents will meet in January.

The Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, made the recommendation saying Lacy will provide Helena College with stable leadership. He said the interim dean will also allow the board time to assess the needs of the college.

“Dr. Lacy has a strong record of accomplishments in higher education, campus leadership, and workforce development that meets the needs of students and employers in a very meaningful way,” Christian said.

Lacy currently serves as Montana’s Director for Industry Driven Workforce Development Partnerships. According to a press release, he has over 20 years of experience in higher education including teaching, administration, community outreach and workforce development.

He has previously worked as the associate dean at City College, and both associate and interim dean at Montana State University Billings College of Professional Studies and Lifelong Learning. He also served as a director of online education in Montana and as an administrative leader at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

Christian said, in a press release, that Lacy will replace the current interim dean, Jane Baker who was hired in May to serve through the fall semester. She replaced the former dean, Daniel Bingham who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“Our students and employers in the Helena community are fortunate that Jane was willing to lead the college through fall semester,” Christian said. “We thank her for her service and wish her well in many family and retirement activities that she so very much deserves.