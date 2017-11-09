KALISPELL – The snowfall has already kept crews busy plowing and making conditions safer for Montana drivers, but now, thanks to new technology, drivers can access road conditions in the palm of their hands.

The Flathead County Department of Road and Bridges has been up early to plow the roads and keep them safe as the snow continues to fall.

The Montana Department of Transportation also plays a role in helping to keep the roads as safe as possible for travel. MDT recently created a phone and desktop application that will help drivers throughout the winter in a number of ways.

The app has a map that has multiple layers of information with anything from construction and crashes, to road conditions and a radar showing the weather. The map also has statewide webcams so you can actually get a look at what the roads conditions look like.

MDT Kalispell maintenance chief Justun Juelfs says he hopes the app will simply help people stay safe on Montana roads and make decisions on whether or not to travel.

“Both the road reporting mobile application as well as the desktop application help us provide that timely and accurate road, weather information to the traveling public so they can be more guided in their decision to travel or not,” Juelfs said.

He added that, with another storm system coming to the Flathead Valley, it’s a good time to check out the app which can be found here .

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg