MISSOULA – That family trip to Southern California will be a lot quicker now that United Airlines is offering a direct route from Missoula to Los Angeles this summer.

The daily non-stop seasonal service from Missoula to Los Angeles will begin on June 7, 2018, but customers can already book their flights.

Airport director Cris Jensen says this is an excellent opportunity for travelers to access Los Angeles, and in addition, creates easy access for southern Californians to witness the beauty of Montana.

United Airlines now provides service to four destinations either year round or seasonally to Denver, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Story continues below



“We are thankful for the airline’s commitment to our community and appreciate the investment they have made to serve the transportation needs of our region,” Jensen said.