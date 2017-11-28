GREAT FALLS – Lt. Dave Phillips has been named as the new Cascade County Undersheriff.

He will replace John Stephens, who announced last week that is retiring from his position and has accepted a job as the Disaster & Emergency Services coordinator for the county.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards made the announcement on Monday afternoon and said that Phillips will officially begin his new duties on Jan.13.

Phillips will be in a command role with the authority of the Undersheriff until his effective appointment date, Edwards noted. Phillips and Stevens will be working side by side during the transition.

Story continues below



Edwards said Phillips brings 24 years of law enforcement experience, supervisory experience and 15 years of budgetary experience to the position.