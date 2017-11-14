LIBBY – Fire investigators have determined that no foul play was involved in the Nov. 5 fire at a Libby lumber mill .

Libby Mayor Brent Teske told MTN News that investigators believe the blaze at SK Fingerjoint sparked in a motor blower, which is a part of the ventilation system. He said it was likely sawdust in the motor that sparked the fire.

SK Fingerjoint employed about 30 people and was the last remaining wood manufacturing plant in Libby.

Mayor Teske added they have to wait and see what the owner plans to do. The community hopes he will rebuild because the mill was a final foothold in the timber industry.

MTN’s Nicole Miller