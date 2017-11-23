GREAT FALLS – The Fish & Wildlife Commission is soliciting public comment on a proposal to establish a “no-wake” zone along a stretch of the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The seasonal 200-foot, no-wake zone would extend out from the western shoreline of the Missouri River between the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South) and the Burlington Northern Railway Bridge in Great Falls.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has worked with the city and landowners on the shoreline to develop the rule language proposed by the commission.

The no-wake season would be from May 1 to Sept. 30.

Story continues below



There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the FWP Region 4 office located at 4600 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls.

People may submit their data, views, or arguments either orally or in writing at the hearing.

Written data, views, or arguments may also be submitted to:

Broadwater Bay Wake Zone, Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT, 59405; or e-mail: fwpr4publiccom@mt.gov.

All comments must be received no later than Dec. 8.