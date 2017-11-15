(NBC News) Mercy Mbah and her kids have insurance, but her mother, a dependent, does not. Last year, Mercy’s mom went without insurance because Mercy could not afford the premium.

“What I was supposed to pay was more than what I earned in a week,” said Mercy.

Despite the Trump administration cutting funds for enrollment and the president’s predictions that Obamacare is on its way out, enrollment in the United States is up over last year.

In the first four days of enrollment, more than 600,000 people signed up on Healthcare.gov.

Signing up for health insurance under the government’s marketplace exchange is going on right now, but you have less time to make a decision for coverage in 2018 then you did last year. The sign-up period ends Dec. 15.