TOWNSEND – One man has died and four others were injured in a head-on crash south of Townsend on Saturday night.

The driver killed in the crash has been identified by Broadwater County law enforcement as Tanner Moe, 37.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks crashed on Highway 287 near mile marker 85.

Moe, from Billings, died at the scene and was the sole occupant of one of the pickups. The four occupants of the second pickup were transported to the hospital.

Story continues below



The cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed is a suspected factor.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

MHP Trooper Ashlin O’Connell said the best advice for winter driving is to slow down and take your time.

We will update you when we get more information.