BILLINGS – A Laurel man died at a Billings construction company site after apparently falling between a truck tire and a bumper, making him unable to breathe.

The man who died Tuesday night in at the Knife River industrial site was identified as Justin Cruea, 28, of Laurel, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Following the death, the company released a statement Wednesday morning.

Tony Spilde, senior public relations representative for Bismarck, N.D.-based Knife River said it is a tragic loss for the company.

He said a team member, identified as Cruea, went out to change a wiper blade on a truck and a co-worker later found him slumped between the front bumper and tire of the truck.

“There were no immediate signs of a fall, trauma or being trapped against the vehicle, and authorities continue to investigate,” Spilde said in a statement.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has requested copies of the investigation, which likely means the agency is starting its own investigation, according to Linder. The Montana Department of Labor and Industries referred questions to OSHA, and MTN has reached out to the federal agency.

In a statement, Linder said that Cruea, an employee for the contractor, was apparently working on a truck when he fell between the bumper and a tire. His position after the fall likely made it difficult for him to breathe, and the preliminary cause of death is positional asphyxia.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency call Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. at the Knife River facility on Hesper Road.

An ambulance was called, but Sheriff Linder said he was unsure if the man died at the scene or at the hospital.

A medical examiner is awaiting test results to determine if any other factors are involved, and Linder said investigators found no evidence of foul play.

In a Facebook post, Cruea’s sister-in-law, Charity Watkins, wrote that Cruea left behind a wife, Tabitha, a 3-year-old son, Colt, and two foster children.

“Justin supported and loved his family more than anything, taking care of his wife and children always came first,” she wrote.

Knife River is one of the area’s largest contractors.

Cruea’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.