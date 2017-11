BUTTE – It may be too chilly to think about going swimming, but Butte’s leaders have thought about what they are going to name the city’s new outdoor pool.

The Butte Council of Commissioners this week decided to name the pool that is under construction at Stodden Park, Ridge Waters.

The name was selected from about 200 submissions made by the public over the past few months.

The $8.7 million water park is expected to be open by this summer.

MTN’s John Emeigh